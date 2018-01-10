AFC U-23 Championship: Saudi Arabia stun Jordan with fightback

Saudi Arabia produced a dramatic fightback on Wednesday to hold Jordan to a 2-2 draw in their opening Group C clash at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship.

Baha Faisal gave Jordan a dream start at the Changshu Stadium in the 12th minute, as he capitalised on a costly slip by opposition captain Ali Lajami to race through and finish past Amin Al-Bukhari.

12' GOAL! 1-0 Jordan Baha Faisal slots in neatly, after Ali Lajami's horrendous mistake, to put Jordan in front within the first 15 mins!#JORvKSA #AFCU23#JORvKSA #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/siv411JeCh — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2018

Despite the Saudis’ best efforts, they were unable to find a way past some stubborn defending from the Jordanians, who remarkably doubled their lead in the 78th minute.

There appeared to be no apparent danger when Faisal received possession outside the box but, with no defender closing him down, he proceeded to unleash an absolute rocket into the back of the net.

78' GOAL! Jordan 2-0 Baha Faisal doubles the lead for Jordan with an absolute firecracker 🎆 of a goal!#JORvKSA #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/nERyz9aNPp — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2018

However, Saudi Arabia gave themselves a lifeline with five minutes remaining when Sami Al-Naji’s looping cross to the back post found Abdulelah Al-Amri, who did well to escape his marker and guide a header beyond Rafat Al-Rabie’s reach.

85' GOAL! 1-2 Saudi Arabia Abdulelah Al Amri pulls one back for Saudi Arabia. Do we have a comeback on the cards here?#JORvKSA #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/RtgPm54zet — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2018

And, deep into injury-time, the Saudis were awarded a penalty when Jaber Asiri was brought down inside the box, paving the way for Rakan Al-Anaze to send Al-Rabie the wrong way and net what proved to be the equaliser.

94' GOAL! 2-2 Saudi Arabia Late,late drama here as Al Anaze scores from the penalty spot to complete the comeback for 🇸🇦!#JORvKSA #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/RqZjqXQskI — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2018

There was still time for one last piece of drama in the 96th minute when a freekick into the Saudi box caused pandemonium and the ball eventually fell to Faisal.

96' Chance! Baha Faisal almost completes his hat-trick right at the death, but the ball bounces off the crossbar!#JORvKSA #AFCU23 pic.twitter.com/1RXeCyRc2g — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2018

But, with Al-Bukhari out of his goal, Faisal could only send his volley into the ground and back off the bar, spurning one last chance to snatch what would have been a memorable win for Jordan.

JORDAN: Rafat Al-Rabie, Ward Al-Barri, Saed Al-Rosan, Yazan Al-Arab, Mustafa Kamal, Noor Al-Rawadeh (Ibrahim Al-Khob 63’), Mohammad Al-Razem, Mousa Al-Taamari, Ahmed Al-Reyahi (Anas Hammad 68’), Mahmoud Shawkat (Khaled Dardour 86’), Baha Faisal.

SAUDI ARABIA: Amin Al-Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Baqawi (Rakan Al-Anaze 79’), Abdulelah Al-Amri, Ali Lajami, Hamdan Al-Shamrani, Osama Al-Khalaf, Abdullah Al-Khaibari (Jaber Asiri 87’), Abdullah Al-Joui, Sami Al-Naji, Fahad Bin Jumayah, Abdulaziz Al-Aryani.