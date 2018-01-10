AFC U-23 Championship: Japan open title defence with stuttering win

Defending champions Japan got their 2018 AFC U-23 Championship campaign off to a meek start as they toiled to a 1-0 win over Palestine on Wednesday.

Defender Ko Itakura notched the only goal of the game at the Jiangyin Stadium in the 20th minute as he strode out of defence and exchanged a neat one-two with Shion Inoue, before stroking a precise 20-yard grounder into the bottom corner.

20' GOAL! 1-0 Japan! Leftback Ko Itakura makes it look easy as anything as he opens the scoring for Japan.#AFCU23 #JPNvPAL pic.twitter.com/wvPqFBDXIY — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 10, 2018

But while they would have been expected to go on and claim a comprehensive victory, the Samurai Blue never really got going despite dominating proceedings and coach Hajime Moriyasu will have every right to be disappointed with his charges.

Nonetheless, the triumph still means they sit pretty of Group B level on points with DPR Korea, who beat Thailand by the same scoreline earlier in the day.

FT: Japan 🇯🇵 1 – 0 🇵🇸 Palestine Reigning champions Japan open their #AFCU23 campaign in Group B on a high note with a victory over Palestine! #JPNvPLE pic.twitter.com/j6djQZfA4Y — #AFCU23 (@theafcdotcom) January 10, 2018

JAPAN: Ryosuke Kojima, Honoya Shoji, Yugo Tatsuta, Ko Itakura, So Fujitani, Yuta Kamiya, Shion Inoue, Itsuki Urata (Keita Endo 90+2’), Koji Miyoshi (Akito Takagi 80’), Yuto Iwasaki, Ren Komatsu (Kyosuke Tagawa 63’).

PALESTINE: Naim Abu-Aker, Mousa Basheer, Michel Termanini, Saadou Abdelsalam, Yousef Al-Ashhab, Omar Sandouqa, Mohammed Rashid (Mohanad Fannoun 83’), Mahmoud Abu Warda (Mahmoud Yousef 76’), Mohammed El-Kayed, Oday Dabbagh, Shehab Qumbor (Mohamed Darwish 60’).