Asian Football

AFC U-23 Championship: Malaysia put to the sword by Iraq

Gabriel Tan Gabriel Tan

Safawi Rasid netted a consolation for Malaysia as they opened their 2018 AFC U-23 Championship campaign with a 4-1 defeat to Iraq in Group C.

It always looked like Malaysia were in for a long afternoon at the Changshu Stadium from the moment they fell behind after five minutes; Mohammed Jaffal left unmarked inside the box to head home a lovely cross by Bashar Resan.

Iraq doubled their lead two minutes before the half-hour after more poor defending by the Malaysians, as Amjed Attwan latched onto a poor clearance and charged into the box before rifling a shot past Ifwat Akmal from a tight angle.

The contest was effectively over in the 56th minute when Alaa Mhawi added a third, running onto Bashar’s through-pass and cutting inside Safawi before lashing an unstoppable strike into the back of the net.

To their credit, Malaysia refused to give in and pulled one back with 11 minutes remaining when Safawi was set up well by Akhyar Rashid and found the bottom corner with a well-placed effort.

But, just two minutes later, Iraq completed the rout when Hussein Ali pounced on a misplaced pass to race through on goal, before skipping around Ifwat to slot into the unguarded net.

IRAQ: Ahmed Basil, Alaa Mhawi, Ali Lateef, Burham Jumaah, Hamzah Adnan, Safaa Hadi, Amjed Attwan, Bashar Resan (Ahmed Abdulridha 85’), Hussein Ali, Mohammed Jaffal (Ibrahim Bayesh 71’), Farhan Shakor (Ali Raheem 89’).

MALAYSIA: Ifwat Akmal, Dominic Tan, Irfan Zakaria, Adam Nor Azlin, Matthew Davies, Nor Azam Azih, Danial Amier (Akif Syahiran 88’), Syazwan Andik, N. Thanabalan (Akhyar Rashid 60’), Safawi Rasid, Jafri Firdaus Chew (R. Kogileswaran 72’).

Comments