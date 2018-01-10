Kawin Thamsatchan leaves Muangthong for Belgium’s OHL

Thailand goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan completed a dream move abroad after signing a five-year deal with Belgium’s Oud-Heverlee Leuven.

Kawin will join OHL with immediate effect and look to force his way into manager Nigel Pearson’s first team plans, as the club look to earn promotion to the Belgian First Division A.

The move marks an end to the powerfully-built custodian’s successful ten-year association with Muangthong, where he won five Thai League T1 titles and two League Cups.

It was confirmed that Kawin has put pen to paper on a five-year contract and will wear the No. 16 jersey for OHL, who are owned by Thai travel retailer King Power International Group.

OHL are said to be keen on bringing Kawin to Belgium as soon as possible, meaning he might not be available to help Muangthong in their bid to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

The Twin Qilins have to get past two round of the qualifying playoffs in order to book their spot in Asia’s elite club competition, beginning with a tie against Johor Darul Ta’zim on January 23.