Ceres-Negros snap up Philippines stars Ott, Aguinaldo

Ceres-Negros have added more reinforcements ahead of the 2018 campaign with the signings of Philippines internationals Mike Ott and Amani Aguinaldo.

Both transfers were announced on Wednesday and takes the number of Ceres’ new arrivals to five, following their previous captures of ex-Real Betis keeper Toni Doblas, Japanese striker Takumi Uesato and Philippines international Sean Kane.

Ott arrives with plenty of experience having played in Germany with the second teams of 1860 Munich and Nuremberg, as well as in Thailand with Angthong.

A full international despite only being 22, Ott will now get the chance to play with older brother Manny, who has been a key player at the club since 2014.

Meanwhile, Aguinaldo – also 22 – arrives at the Panaad Park and Stadium as arguably the best centre-back in Philippines at the moment.

Already a veteran of two AFF Suzuki Cups, the former Global Cebu star will add plenty of steel and class to the Ceres backline, although he will only feature midway through the year as he continues to recover from a serious knee injury.

Ceres will kick off their season next Tuesday against Myanmar’s Shan United in the first preliminary round of qualification for the AFC Champions League.

Should they negotiate their way past that tie, they will then have to beat Australia’s Brisbane Roar and China’s Tianjin Quanjian in order to take their place in Group E.

Nonetheless, if they are eliminated at any time, they will head straight for AFC Cup, where they have already been drawn in Group F alongside Home United, Shan United and Boeung Ket.

Photo credit: Ceres-Negros FC