Ha Noi open door for Nguyen Van Quyet loan departure

Ha Noi will not stand in the way of star forward Nguyen Van Quyet in his desire to play overseas, with the Malaysia Super League shaping up as a likely destination.

Van Quyet, widely regarded as Vietnam’s best player at the moment, has been heavily tipped for a move abroad in the current transfer window.

He was initially linked to Buriram United although the Thai League T1 champions ultimately opted to sign Nigerian-born Vietnamese Hoang Vu Samson.

On Tuesday, a post on Ha Noi’s official Facebook page instantly led to speculation that Van Quyet was on the verge of leaving the club.

And chairman Nguyen Quoc Hoi has now confirmed they are open to allowing to leave on loan even though he still has two years left to run on his current contract.

“Van Quyet wants to go abroad,” said Quoc Hoi, according to VnExpress.

“He still has a two-year contract with Ha Noi FC but we are likely to let him go on loan for a maximum of one year.”

Malaysian outfit Kedah has been the side most heavily linked to Van Quyet in recent times, having already signed another Ha Noi man in Philippines defender Alvaro Silva.

