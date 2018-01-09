Kawin Thamsatchanan to sign for Oud-Heverlee Leuven

Goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan will become the third Thai footballer to play in Belgium when he is unveiled by First Division B outfit Oud-Heverlee Leuven on Wednesday.

Kawin, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in Asia, has long been tipped for a move abroad after ten successful seasons with Muangthong United.

Japan were originally mooted as a likely destination while French club Angers were also said to be keen on his services.

But it now appears that Kawin’s future has been settled with an announcement of his move to OHL to come on Wednesday.

The Leuven-based side are owned by Thai travel retailer King Power International Group, who are also in control of former English Premier League champions Leicester City.

“We have been monitoring the form of Kawin for some time now,” said OHL chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

“We have confidence that the goalkeeper has all the abilities required to play for the team.

“We officially contacted Muangthong United to bring him to Belgium before the transfer deadline [and] appreciate them considering the offer.”

In signing for OHL, Kawin will follow in the footsteps of Eakachai Phonthongthin and Teeratep Winothai in representing Thai football in Belgium.