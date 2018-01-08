Chaowat Veerachat completes Cerezo Osaka loan

J1 League giants Cerezo Osaka have confirmed a one-year loan deal for Thailand Under-23 international Chaowat Veerachat from Bangkok Glass.

Although the transfer has long been regarded as a done deal, confirmation finally arrived on Monday through official statements from both clubs.

“Since I have received this opportunity to play in Japan with Cerezo Osaka this year, I will give my 100 per cent and work hard to learn as much as I can and play my role,” said Chaowat.

“This new experience will be for the best and it will improve me for when I come back to help Bangkok Glass to the best of my abilities in the future.”

Chaowat first broke onto the scene with Thai League T1 giants Buriram United and immediately caught the eye with his energetic displays in the middle of the park.

The central midfielder then joined the Glass Rabbits at the start of last year and scored twice in the league as they finished fifth on the table.

Although the 21-year-old is expected to feature mainly for Cerezo’s Under-23 side, there is a possibility that he could be promoted to the senior side should he impress sufficiently.

