Dortmund refuse to deny Aubameyang CSL rumours

Borussia Dortmund have refused to deny that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is heading to the Chinese Super League.

There have been widespread reports in both Europe and Asia that Aubameyang has agreed a deal to join Guangzhou Evergrande next summer.

Aubameyang has long been linked with a move to the CSL and Guangzhou have reportedly beaten rivals Beijing Guoan to the €72 million signing of the Gabon international.

According to Sina Sports (Chinese media), Guangzhou Evergrande are said to have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund and Aubameyang. The striker is expected to leave for China in summer. Fee: €72m. #CSL #BVB #hejabvb pic.twitter.com/JXk0N4MDtl — German Football Daily (@GERFootDaily) January 6, 2018

But Dortmund are no strangers to dealing with speculation over the 28-year-old, and chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has brushed off the latest round of rumours.

“The speculation surrounding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will circle for as long as he plays here,” he told Kicker.

“We do not comment on that anymore.”

Aubameyang has netted 21 goals for Dortmund this season, but his relationship with the club has been fractious at times after being left out of the squad for disciplinary reasons in November.