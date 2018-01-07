Theerathon Bunmathan closes in on Vissel Kobe switch

Muangthong United star Theerathon Bunmathan is on the verge of completing his move from Muangthong United to Japan’s Vissel Kobe.

FOX Sports Asia understands that both clubs have agreed terms on a one-year loan deal, and the move could be made official as soon as Monday.

Having kept a really keen eye on him since the 2012 @affsuzukicup, here's why I think @MuangthongUtd star & reported @vissel_kobe target Theerathon deserves to play in the @J_League_En 🤞🤞🤞https://t.co/D3PjLAPOF4 — Gabe Tan (@gabetan13) December 27, 2017

Theerathon has spent the last few months being linked with a move to Japan’s J1 League, although it was initially Cerezo Osaka who were reported to be interested in his services.

However, in recent weeks, Vissel have emerged as the frontrunners for his signature and the player as good as confirmed he was joining them after Saturday’s Toyota Mekong Club Championship 2017 final against Sanna Khanh Hoa, according to JSoccer Magazine.

Muangthong United's Theerathon Bunmathan confirmed to me today that he will join Vissel Kobe for the 2018 J.League season! Then promptly signed autographs, took selfies with every fan that was waiting for us to finish talking! True star! pic.twitter.com/K6tGrH3mgV — JSoccer Magazine (@JSoccerMagazine) January 6, 2018

Theerathon gained prominence in 2010 when he started to play regularly for Buriram United as a 20-year-old, and soon established himself as arguably the best left-back in Southeast Asia.

He then caused a real stir when he left Buriram to join bitter rivals Muangthong midway through 2016.

In total, he was five Thai League 1 titles, four FA Cups and six League Cups to his name, and also won the 2016 AFF Suzuki Cup with Thailand.

By joining Vissel – who also have ex-Germany international Lukas Podolski in their ranks – Theerathon will follow in the footsteps of Chanathip Songkrasin and Teerasil Dangda in sealing a move to one of Asia’s top domestic leagues.

Theerathon Bunmathan on his way to Vissel Kobe on a 1 year loan deal from Muangthong. Brings the total number of Thai players in the J League to 3 🇯🇵https://t.co/G0xySvJS3i — Thai League Football (@thai_league) January 7, 2018

Chanathip has been a real hit since joining Consadole Sapporo in the second half of 2017, while Teerasil will leave Muangthong for Sanfrecce Hiroshima in February on a one-year loan as well.

Meanwhile, Jakkit Wachpirom and Chaowat Veerachat are also currently on the books of FC Tokyo and Cerezo Osaka respectively, although they are more likely to feature mainly for the respective Under-23 teams.