Ex-PL star Guthrie seals Indonesia move

Former Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder Danny Guthrie has rubber-stamped a move to Indonesia after penning a contract with Mitra Kukar.

Guthrie was a free agent after leaving English League One side Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season and had been linked with moves to America and Thailand.

But the 30-year-old has become Mitra Kukar’s second high-profile signing after joining Naga Mekes, where he will play a part in the Liga 1 club’s training camp next week.

Guthrie will replace another Liverpool old boy, Mohamed Sissoko, in the Mitra Kukar midfield.

“Hopefully he can help bring Mitra Kukar to a better position than last year,” said Mitra Kukar CEO Endri Erawan.

“We need a strong midfielder to help defend and attack.”

Guthrie came through the ranks at Liverpool, but enjoyed the most successful period of his career at Newcastle, where he made more than 100 appearances in the Premier League and Championship for the Magpies.