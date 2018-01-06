Tevez ends CSL stint and returns to Boca

Carlos Tevez has brought the curtain down on his ill-fated spell with Shanghai Shenhua after completing his return to Boca Juniors.

Tevez became the world’s best-paid player last January when he joined Shenhua on a two-year contract, worth an estimated £650,000 a week.

But the 33-year-old’s spell in the Chinese Super League was hampered by injury – netting just four goals and missing both legs of the Chinese Cup Final.

#BienvenidoCarlitos ¡Tevez volvió a casa! Hoy se sumó al plantel de Guillermo en Cardales y ya se entrena con sus compañeros. #VamosBoca 💙💛💙 pic.twitter.com/gAHl2DOZpt — Boca Jrs. Oficial (@BocaJrsOficial) January 5, 2018

Boca have been in talks with Shenhua to bring the curtain down on Tevez’s time in China and the Argentine club have announced that a deal has been confirmed.

“Tevez is coming home! He joined the team today and is already training with his teammates,” said Boca on social media, alongside a photo of the former Manchester United striker in the gym.

The value of the transfer has not been revealed, but it will be Tevez’s third spell at Boca.

Tevez arrived in China 12 months ago as a symbol of the league’s growing status, yet he never lived up to his reputation.

Amidst questions over his fitness and commitment, Tevez was accused of being overweight when new coach Wu Jingui took charge in September, while fans nicknamed him ‘Very Homesick Boy’.