TP Ho Chi Minh unveil Toshiya Miura as new manager

Toshiya Miura has returned to Vietnam two years on from his dismissal as national team coach after being unveiled as the new manager of V.League 1 outfit TP Ho Chi Minh.

The Japanese tactician was presented by the club on Friday morning and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

The appointment of the former Vietnam coach is another sign of Ho Chi Minh’s growing ambition after their third-from-bottom finish in the 14-team V.League 1 last year.

In total, they managed just five wins under Frenchman Alain Fiard and then Lu Dinh Tuan, who replaced the former two games from the end of the season.

Miura has already been set the task of a top-three finish in 2018 by Le Cong Vinh, the legendary former Vietnam striker who has since taken up a role with Ho Chi Minh and is their current president.

The 54-year-old first moved to Vietnam in 2014 when he was appointed as national team coach by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and initially tasted success, as Vietnam emerged as the main challengers to regional kingpins Thailand.

As expected Ho Chi Minh City FC confirm Toshiya Miura as new Head Coach. They also reveal the new club logo – a return to the classic roots of Saigon Port, whilst keeping the current red. pic.twitter.com/3eDR8H5zdx — Scott Sommerville (@Saigon_Redux) January 5, 2018

However, a run of disappointing displays in qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup ultimately saw him given the boot in January 2016.

The club also used Friday’s press conference to announce a host of new signings, including current Vietnam internationals Tran Phi Son and Sam Ngoc Duc, as well as veteran striker Gonzalo Marronkle, who is set to become a naturalised Vietnam citizen.

Photo credit: CLB Bóng đá TP. Hồ Chí Minh