Leeds confirm Yosuke Ideguchi deal but Cultural loan to come first

Leeds United have confirmed a deal has been agreed to sign Japan international Yosuke Ideguchi from J1 League outfit Gamba Osaka.

However, in order to aid the player’s bid to qualify for a United Kingdom work permit, the club have confirmed he will be loaned out to Spanish side Cultural Leonesa until the end of the 2017/18 season.

Leeds have confirmed that a fee with Gamba has been agreed and the player will undergo a medical next week, with the deal to be made official once he passes the tests.

The 21-year-old rising star has spent the last four years breaking through at Gamba and establishing himself as one of the best midfielders in the J1 League and has since won ten caps for Japan.

📰 | #LUFC can confirm that a fee has been agreed with @Gamba_Official for the transfer of Japanese International midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi Read more ➡️ https://t.co/f4fjhl0yyx pic.twitter.com/5TOr2JJC5I — Leeds United (@LUFC) January 4, 2018

He is already a regular feature in national team coach Vahid Halilhodzic’s starting XI and gained international prominence following a fine individual effort in a 2-0 win over Australia last August, which earned the Samurai Blue their place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

An all-action central midfielder, Ideguchi’s tireless running and technical ability saw him earn many prospective suitors, but it was always Leeds who looked to be winning the race to bring him to the English Championship.

Nonetheless, he will now spend the initial stages of his new European journey in Spain’s second-tier Segunda Division with Cultural.

The newly-promoted outfit are currently 17th in the second-tier Segunda Division, two places and two points outside the relegation zone.

Prior to the winter break, Cultural had won just one of their last 16 games and looked to be in desperate need of reinforcements, which has now come in the form of Ideguchi.