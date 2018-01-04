K League star Damjanovic leaves Seoul for rivals Suwon

Montenegrin striker Dejan Damjanovic has completed a stunning move from K League Classic giants FC Seoul to bitter rivals Suwon Samsung Bluewings on a free transfer.

Damjanovic is widely regarded as one of the best foreign imports the K League has ever had and is currently the second-highest all-time top scorer in the competition’s history with 173 goals, 29 behind another legendary marksman in Lee Dong-gook.

Despite turning 36 last July, the powerful striker showed he has not lost any of his ability as he netted 19 goals in the league in 2017 to finish as the joint-second top scorer.

Curiously, however, Seoul opted not to hand him a contract extension but it did not take long for rivals Suwon to swoop and secure his services.

The Bluewings confirmed his signing on Thursday morning and – having passed the necessary medicals – Damjanovic will now make his way to Jeju, where the rest of the team are currently training in preparation for their bid to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Having finished third in the K League Classic last term, Suwon will need to win a playoff against either Hong Kong’s Eastern or Vietnamese club FLC Thanh Hoa to secure their place in Group H, where they will then meet Sydney FC, Shanghai Shenhua and Kashima Antlers.

BREAKING: Dejan Damjanovic has signed for Suwon Bluewings. #kleague pic.twitter.com/kgVzPNMFwL — K League United (@KLeagueUnited) January 4, 2018

Damjanovic first moved to South Korea in 2007 with Incheon United but joined Seoul a year later, where he initially spent six successful seasons which reaped two league titles and a Champions League runners-up medal.

After stints in China with Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan, he then rejoined Seoul at the start of 2016 and won another K League Classic crown that year.

Damjanovic is a three-time winner of the league’s Top Scorer award and holds the record as player who took the shortest amount of time to hit 150 goals in the competition, having taken just 254 games to hit the milestone.