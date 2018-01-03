Ex-Betis man Toni Doblas set for Ceres as Muller replacement

Ceres-Negros look to have replaced Roland Muller by securing the services of former Real Betis and Napoli goalkeeper Toni Doblas.

While the newly-crowned Philippines Football League champions are yet to announce the deal, FOX Sports Asia understands that it has been completed and it is only a matter of time before they do, with Doblas already all but confirming the move with a retweet on his official Twitter account.

Furthermore, the 37-year-old previously hinted that Philippines was his next port-of-call in a travelled career that has seen him play in Spain, Italy, Azerbaijan, Finland, and even in the Indian Super League with Delhi Dynamos.

Doblas is arguably best remembered for his time at Betis, where he was their first-choice goalkeeper from 2004 to 2007 and won the Copa del Rey in 2005.

He also won the Coppa Italia in his sole season with Napoli in 2014-15, although he largely spent that campaign as the third-choice custodian behind Pepe Reina and Rafael.

Securing a goalkeeper with the experience and credentials of Doblas will be a huge boost for Ceres following their recent spate of departures, which included ex-Philippines international Muller.

Los DOBLAS HIDALGO os deseamos lo mejor dentro de lo máximo imposible!!! O sea, que os vaya el 2018 de la OSTIA!!! SALUD, TRABAJO Y MUUUUUUCHOOOO AMORRRRR!!!! @SaraHidalgoBla1 #FELICESLOS4 #MiEquipazo 🇵🇭 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/0Y0tRCHYV6 — TONI DOBLAS (@tonidoblas1) December 31, 2017

Thus far, the only signing the Busmen have announced has been that of defender Sean Kane, although they have retained a significant portion of this year’s title-winning squad, including Stephan Schrock, Bienvenido Maranon and OJ Porteria.

Still, they will also be looking to replace several who played key roles in the coming weeks, such as Iain Ramsay, Fernando Rodriguez and Kota Kawase.

As reward for winning the inaugural edition of the PFL, Ceres are guaranteed a place in the AFC Cup this year but will also look to qualify for the AFC Champions League, where they are set to meet Myanmar’s Shan United in the first preliminary round of qualifying on January 16.