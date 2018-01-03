Vietnam star Thanh Trung sets sights on AFF Suzuki Cup crown

Dinh Thanh Trung, Vietnam’s newly-crowned Player of the Year for 2017, has set his sights on helping the national team win the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Thanh Trung was rewarded for a fine season on Tuesday as he won the Golden Ball at the 2017 Vietnam Football Awards.

The 29-year-old not only played a key role in club side Quang Nam winning their first-ever V.League 1 title, but also Vietnam qualify for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup with a game to spare.

And, while the new campaign is yet to get underway, Thanh Trung has already set his sights on a bigger prize on the international stage come the end of the year.

“This is the best moment of my career and I hope next one will be at the end of this year with Vietnam winning the AFF Suzuki Cup,” he said.

“I feel very proud to win this prestigious award. I would like to thank the V.League, Quang Nam Football Club, my team-mates and all the fans who have supported me and Vietnamese football.

2017 Vietnam Football Awards:

Men’s Golden Ball – Đinh Thanh Trung (Quảng Nam FC)

Young POTY – Đoàn Văn Hậu (Hà Nội FC)

Best Foreign Player – Claudecir (Quảng Nam FC)

Women’s Golden Ball – Đặng Thị Kiều Trinh (TP.HCM)

Futsal Golden Ball – Phùng Trọng Luân (Thái Sơn Nam) — Viet Footy (@VietFooty) January 2, 2018

“This past season, I have tried to do my best each time I came out onto the field, but I never thought I would achieve the success of today.”

Photo credit: Quang Nam FC