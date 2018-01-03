Indonesia should stop talk of unpatriotic transfers

John Duerden believes allegations that Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn were “unpatriotic” by leaving Indonesia for the Malaysia Super League are absolutely ridiculous.

There was much excitement at the start of the 2017 Indonesian Liga 1 season with a number of big name imports arriving in the beautiful Southeast Asian country. Michael Essien, Mohamed Sissoko, Didier Zokora, Peter Odemwingie and Carlton Cole may have made more headlines than assists, goals or tackles, but they did wonders for the league’s international profile.

If famous international stars touching down in this beautiful country were the story of the start of 2017, it is the opposite that is making the headlines at the moment. It is Indonesian players heading overseas that has become a major story but this time, not in a good way.

Indonesian stars Evan Dimas and Ilham Armaiyn have been signed by Malaysian giants Selangor. This led to Edy Rahmayadi, the president of the PSSI (as Indonesia’s football federation is known locally), to suggest that such players lacked patriotism.

This Evan Dimas and Ilham Udin saga is embarrassing. Could you please do something good for them? They're already sign their contract. Why do you just come and distracted it?! @RahmayadiEdy — Fauzan Nugroho (@MatteoMatters) January 2, 2018

There was even talk of the players not being allowed to make the move north, even to a club that has history of signing players from Indonesia. The Asian Football Confederation is rightly seeking clarification of what is going on.

It should be easy to do so. The boss should make it clear that he was mistaken.That, his comments did not make much sense. It is especially ironic that the chief of Indonesian football has spoken in such terms, and not just because it has benefited – and benefits – from importing international know-how in terms of coaches and players.

From May 2015 to May 2016, Indonesian football was cut off from the rest of the football world. FIFA stepped in to ban the country from the international stage due to political interference in the running of the game.

How much the country suffered from being isolated from the most international of games! Clubs were thrown out of the AFC Cup and the national team was barred from trying to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 AFC Asian Cup. There were no tournaments for the youngsters or the women or anyone. There was considerable damage done to the game.

Bismillah timnas day 😇😇😇 #elbargono A post shared by Evan Dimas Darmono (@evhandimas) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:48pm PST

If any country should appreciate that football is nothing if not an international game then it is Indonesia. Sending players overseas is a big part of a country improving. It is debatable as to whether standards are higher in Malaysia or Indonesia. And it is also debatable about whether it is in the best interests of the league or the likes of Evan Dimas to swap Indonesia for Malaysia.

But it is their choice. It is none of anybody’s business where professionals choose to earn their salary. We can all have an opinion on whether it is the right move or not, but bringing talk of nationalism and patriotism into the equation is not on.

The very fact that players will test themselves in a different country – even if Malaysia is probably the closest country in the world in terms of language, culture and cuisine to Indonesia – is a test that should help the players grow.

Selangor are a big club, a giant club when things are going well, which they are not especially at the moment – but that is a different article – and will present certain challenges to their new players.

Malaysia should obviously not be the limit of Indonesian ambitions and players should be aiming to go to Thailand, and then further afield. Ultimately, it will be beneficial to see smatterings of Indonesian stars in action in leagues all over the world, just as there are players from all over the world now in Indonesia.

Indonesian FA wants Selangor's assurance of Evan and Ilham's participation – https://t.co/IY8AZL3m0Y https://t.co/21F5faoMew — Malaysia Ads (@MalaysiaAds) January 3, 2018

The PSSI chief reportedly has concerns over the availability of the overseas players for the 2018 Asian Games to be held in Jakarta. These are obviously a big deal in Indonesia as a host country but Malaysia is also a country that takes it seriously. Assurances have been given that Selangor will release the pair when needed.

But the Asian Games are irrelevant. The boss of Indonesian football should understand that football is an international game and there are sometimes negatives to go along with the undoubted positives.

Even North Korea, perhaps the most isolated country in the world, is keen to send players overseas. For players, it is sometimes about money, sometimes about standards, sometimes about experience and challenge or just the option of more playing time – or a combination of all.

It is their choice and it is worrying when the most powerful man in Indonesian football publicly calls out some of the very few players who leave the country and questions their patriotism.

It is embarrassing for Indonesian football to have this pointless and silly story topping the headlines as the old year ends and the new one starts. The best thing for the country is to see the name of Edy Rahmayadi in the headlines as little as possible in the next 12 months.

There is nothing wrong with players moving overseas to play football. Indonesia should know more than any country that football is an international game or it is nothing. Time to stop this silliness.

Photo credit: Instagram (@evhandimas)