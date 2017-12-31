Best Footballer in Asia: ASEAN’s time will soon come

With ASEAN football firmly on the rise, FOX Sports Asia looks at how long it might be before the region can lay claim to having the Best Footballer in Asia.

One day, annual debate over the Best Footballer in Asia will not centre on whether the player will come from the west or the east of the continent.

Rather, sooner or later, there will be a new region that will elbow its way into the middle of the conversation. We are talking about Southeast Asia.

This is the most passionate football region in the biggest continent in the world. Close to 700 million people call this place – with India to the west and China to the east – home. From Vietnam in the east to Myanmar in the west, and pretty much all points in between, wherever you go, you will never be far from seeing the game in a stadium or on television.

Thailand did well to reach the final round of World Cup qualifying

Until now, the product on the pitches has not matched the passion off it but times are changing, at least in some parts of ASEAN.

Thailand is the standard bearer for this part of the world and is going places.

In 2017, the national team was participating in the final round of qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Performances were often better than results suggest, but the fact remains that Thailand were one of Asia’s top 12 national teams. This is something to be proud of.

We can't get enough of this free-kick from @MuangthongUtd's Theerathon Bunmathan! pic.twitter.com/0E4NgjMnqu — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) December 29, 2017

Just as good, perhaps even better, was Muangthong United getting through the group stage of the 2017 AFC Champions League. The Kirins were just a point behind Kashima Antlers – the most successful team in Japanese history and a team that pushed Real Madrid all the way in the final of the 2016 FIFA Club World Cup. They finished four points clear of 2012 Asian champions Ulsan Hyundai of Korea Republic, and were miles out of sight as far as Brisbane Roar were concerned.

The J.League has hosted a few players from Southeast Asia in the past few years. This has been done mostly for commercial reasons as the Japanese league has been looking to expand its popularity in the region, looking for new fans and viewers.

Chanathip Songkrasin has been the one to breakthrough. The most-talented player in Thailand and probably the whole Southeast Asian region went to Consadole Sapporo last season. Where most have failed before, he did not. ‘Messi Jay’ played often and well, showing fans in Japan what all in Thailand knew: there is ASEAN talent.

Unbelievable solo effort from Chanathip Songkrasin during the #ACL2017 Group Stage! pic.twitter.com/HMH89ALgtP — AFC Champions League (@TheAFCCL) December 15, 2017

Now Teerasil Dangda has followed. The striker scored five goals in the 2017 Champions League for Muangthong. He is respected around the continent. Sanfrecce Hiroshima have won three league titles in the past six years though had a poor season in 2017. If Teerasil can start well, he could make similar waves to Chanathip.

These are important steps in the development of football in Thailand. The whole management of the league is improving. There is still some imbalance in the Thai League 1 but the top teams have made great strides and can compete against the best in Asia on and off the pitch.

This leads to more opportunities in the Champions League, more clubs from better leagues interested in Thai players, which in turn improves these players and gives more opportunities for those at home.

It is up to the rest of the region to improve too and ensure that Thailand get the kind of regular challenges they need.

Then we will see more Southeast Asian players on the shortlist to be named the Best Footballer in Asia. It then will be only a matter of time before a player makes the top five, three and, eventually, the top one.