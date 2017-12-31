ASEAN Football New Year’s Resolutions for 2018

With 2018 upon us, FOX Sports Asia looks at the New Year’s resolutions that some of ASEAN football’s biggest names and teams are likely to be making.

– To find a prolific striker from somewhere. Anywhere (Singapore coach V. Sundramoorthy and Football Association of Singapore)

It is no secret that Singapore have been struggling in recent years since the 2012 departure of former coach Radojko Avramovic. However, a closer look at the talent on offer suggests that the situation shouldn’t be as dire as it is.

The Lions are overflowing with talent in the goalkeeping department, have no problems in defence and also have some absolute stars in the centre of the park.

The only problem, which coach V. Sundramoorthy has bemoaned many times before? Scoring goals.

And, with the AFF Suzuki Cup coming around once again, Singapore will be hoping a lethal marksman emerges from somewhere over the course of the next ten months.

– To play more than 10 minutes of football this season (Cambodia star and Pahang new signing Chan Vathanaka

With all his natural talent and the potential to be one of Southeast Asia’s best players, it is safe to say that 2017 did not pan out the way Chan Vathanaka had expected.

Following his disappointing spell in Japan with third-tier outfit Fujieda MYFC, the 23-year-old is now back in the region having signed for Malaysia’s Pahang.

For a start, Vathanaka will simply be hoping to play more than the handful of minutes he was given at Fujieda this year.

But, deep down inside, we’re all hoping that he will take the Super League by storm and remind everyone why he is just so highly rated.

– To avoid a messy and unsavoury end to what had been a very successful coaching reign: Part 1 (Football Association of Thailand and former coach Kiatisuk Senamuang)

For someone who was revered as a player and then went on to achieve plenty in charge of the national team, the way Kiatisuk Senamuang parted ways with the Football Association of Thailand in March was disappointing.

After guiding the War Elephants to two AFF titles, a Southeast Asian Games (SEA) Games gold medal and qualification for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, it would not have been unfair for him to have expected to be shown more patience at the first sign of trouble.

Still, there is no way to turn back time.

All we can hope now is for the likeable Kiatisuk to soon get his managerial career back on track, and for his successor Milovan Rajevac to not be unceremoniously given the boot in similar fashion when results don’t go his way.

– To avoid a messy and unsavoury end to what had been a very successful coaching reign: Part 2 (Johor Darul Ta’zim and former coach Mario Gomez)

After leading Johor Darul Ta’zim to two Super League titles, the FA Cup and the 2015 AFC Cup, Mario Gomez seemed the perfect choice to take over as Malaysia coach earlier this year.

It also helped that JDT owner Tunku Ismail Idris was also the newly-appointed president of the Football Association of Malaysia.

Nonetheless, a pay dispute eventually put an end to that and, to make matters worse, Gomez revealed he had initiated legal action against JDT after alleging they club still owe him unpaid salary.

Making matters worse was the fact that Nelo Vingada, the man that was ultimately handed the Harimau Malaya reins, stepped down at the start of December after less than seven months in the job.

– To submit all paperwork in time in order to be granted an AFC club license. Or, at the very least, avoid relegation (FELDA United, Kedah, Perak… basically almost every Malaysia Super League club)

Another New Year’s resolution of Malaysian football – submit all necessary documents and paperwork, especially when you have been given ample notice and your hopes of playing continental football rests on it.

Of the 12 teams in the Super League, only four were eligible to qualify for the AFC Cup next year.

With Pahang withdrawing and FELDA United, Kedah and Perak TBG all ineligible, it ultimately meant that Malaysia will only on representative – JDT – on the continental stage in 2018.

And, as unlikely as it is, even if the AFC paperwork was slightly more complicated to fill up, surely the local documents can’t be as bad?

Instead, FELDA – who did so well to finish third after a horror start to the campaign – ended up being relegated as they also failed to qualify for a FAM club license.

– To not allow any needless off-field drama ruin everything good being done on the field (Indonesia Liga 1)

It’s safe to say that the inaugural season of the Indonesia Liga 1 was a success.

The football was exciting with goals aplenty, new clubs emerged as powerhouses, and many previously unknowns became household names and earned themselves a move abroad.

But, Indonesian football has a habit of going downhill just when things are looking positive.

With the national team also in resurgence and plenty of promising talent coming through the ranks of the age group sides, here’s hoping the trajectory of Indonesian football continues on its upward trend.

And for those of who hate making resolutions or are perfectly happy with themselves…

– To not change a single thing (V.League 1 title race)

For two seasons now, the title race in Vietnam’s top flight has gone down to the wire.

This year, three teams entered the final day level on points and Quang Nam only pipped FLC Thanh Hoa to the title via head-to-head record, while Ha Noi also finished first ahead of Hai Phong in the same manner in 2016.

There is no doubt that there is plenty that can still be improved with domestic football in Vietnam.

But, in terms of sheer drama and entertainment value, the V.League 1 doesn’t need to change a thing.