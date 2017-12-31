Are Muangthong United becoming a J.League feeder club?

John Duerden analyses the recent spate of transfers from Thailand to Japan.

It is easy to read plenty of articles and comments on social media saying that it is great for Thai football to see Theerathon Bunmathan linked with a move to Japan. In this case however, it may not be true.

For the player, sure. Going to play in the J.League and especially at ambitious club Vissel Kobe, which possesses a certain Lukas Podolski on its books, would be an exciting challenge. Southeast Asia’s premier left-back and one of the its better free-kick takers, can hold his own in Japan’s top tier and improve himself in the process. Having plenty of Thai players all –well, hopefully all –playing week in, week out can only help their development. That is before they are exposed to different kinds of coaching, training and all the rest.

The J.League is a clear step up from Thailand even if, in playing terms, his team Muangthong United would be confident of holding their own against Vissel Kobe. The Kirins, after all, made it to the knockout stage of the 2017 AFC Champions League and can lay claim to being the best in the entire region.

Or instead of ‘can’ perhaps it should be ‘could’. Muangthong would have been confident of taking on Vissel at the end of the group stage last year but that may no longer be the case.

Left-back may not be the most glamorous of positions on the ⚽️ field… But here's why @gabetan13 believes @MuangthongUtd's 🇹🇭 ace Theerathon deserves to – and is good enough – to play in 🇯🇵 @J_League_En‼️ https://t.co/n7kZo7fjaN — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) December 27, 2017

The team lost Chanathip Songkrasin to Consadole Sapporo midway through last year. The fact that the playmaker has become a success in Japan’s top tier demonstrates a number of things, some of which have already been discussed at length,but also shows what a good player Muangthong was losing.

But this was for the good of Thai football. Having the most talented ASEAN star succeed in Japan was reward enough for the team from just north of Bangkok. But at the end of the year, Muangthong said goodbye to Teerasil Dangda, the most feared striker in the region. Teerasil had scored five goals in the 2017 AFC Champions League, a feat beyond the wildest dreams of many continental counterparts.

The deal with Sanfrecce Hiroshima was another loan, following in the footsteps of ‘Jay Messi’ on and off the pitch. At the age of 29 and a couple of failed –though far from his fault — attempts to make it in Europe, few could begrudge the striker a chance to score against a better class of defence to the north east.

But now the team’s third talisman could be about to move in another loan. Theerathon will surely benefit from time spent in Kansai and the thought of a Thai international crossing for a reigning World Cup champion to head home past a Japanese international goalkeeper, is a thrilling one for fans back in the Land of Smiles.

What about Muangthong though? It may be good for the player to move but losing a third crucial and talented member of the all conquering team of 2016 is too much, too soon. How many players is the club going to have to send east for the ‘good of Thai football’? A team that was going places is in danger of being ripped apart.

And it becomes more debatable how good it is for the country when one of its top teams is depleted in such a way. Not to make huge amounts of money in the transfer market but to do loan deals with Japanese clubs. If these players that are worth millions of dollars were being sold for millions of dollars then it would still be a concern but would at least provide funds for rebuilding and reinvesting. As it stands, the benefits to the club are questionable.

Muangthong was on the way to establishing itself as a continental force. 2018 was the year to build on the 2017 and go a step further in the Asian Champions League. Without Chanathip, without Teerasil and perhaps without Theerathon, that is unlikely to happen. As it stands, the Kirins will face a struggle to get past a determined Johor Darul Tazim of Malaysia in the final Champions League play-off qualifier.

Muangthong are not going to become a continental force if they are reduced to the status of a feeder club for the J.League.

They are worth more than that and the players are worth more than that. At the moment, they need to be more concerned about their regional status if they keep letting their stars go.