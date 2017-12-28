Prak Mony Udom reveals Malaysia, Thailand interest

Prak Mony Udom could be the latest Cambodia international set for a move abroad with clubs from Malaysia and Thailand reportedly keen on his services.

With Malaysian football introducing an extra foreign player spot reserved for Southeast Asian imports in 2018, a handful of Cambodian stars have already made the move to the Super League.

Defensive midfielder Thierry Chantha Bin was the first to seal his transfer to Terengganu, before Cambodia’s golden boy Chan Vathanaka and fellow forward Keo Sokpheng followed suit at Pahang and PKNP FC respectively.

And it looks like they could soon be joined by Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng’s creative forward Mony Udom, who is already closing in on 50 caps for his country despite only being 23.

Nonetheless, Thailand have a similar ASEAN import quota and the Thai League 1 is also looming as a possible destination.

“Clubs in Malaysia and Thailand have contacted me,” said Mony Udom, according to Khmer Times.

“But I told them I [need] to wait until January. The focus now is here at my club in the Hun Sen Cup.”

Mony Udom’s quotes came before Wednesday’s Hun Sen Cup final, which saw Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng claim a fourth title as they beat Nagaworld 3-0 at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

Sok Samnang got them on their way with a first-half double, before Hoy Phallin added a third in the 65th minute to seal the title for the Svay Rieng-based outfit.

Photo credit: Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng FC