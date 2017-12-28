Albirex Singapore exodus continues with Sano, Akiyama exits

Albirex Niigata (S)’s stars continue to be snapped up by J.League clubs with Tsubasa Sano and Takuya Akiyama the latest to seal their return to Japan.

Following their success of 2017, where they won all four trophies on offer for the second year running, S.League giants Albirex were widely expected to field interest for their top players.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that captain and midfield general Shuto Inaba had joined J3 League outfit Kataller Toyama.

And, on Thursday, the White Swans announced that another two key members of this year’s all-conquering side had been completed transfers to the J2 League.

Sano, who was the S.League’s top scorer in 2017 and netted 31 goals in all competition, has signed for Roasso Kumamoto, who finished just one place above the relegation zone this past campaign.

“I have decided to leave Albirex Singapore for Kumamoto, Japan,” the 23-year-old said on Albirex’s official website.

“Singapore was my first experience playing overseas. Thanks to the fans and supporters, I [was able to] overcome my initial fear and had a wonderful year to remember.”

In 2018, Sano could find himself coming up against a familiar face with Akiyama completing his move to Ventforet Kofu, who were recently relegated after finishing 16th in J1, missing out on survival by a solitary point.

Also 23, Akiyama established himself as one of the S.League’s best centre-backs as he formed a formidable partnership with Yasutaka Yanagi, and also chipped in with three goals in all competition.

More of Albirex big names are expected to officially leave in the coming weeks with playmaker Kento Nagasaki – the 2017 S.League Player of the Year – in talks with Thai Honda Ladkrabang.

Nonetheless, the White Swans have already confirmed that veteran goalkeeper Yosuke Nozawa and 20-year-old forward Hiroyoshi Kamata will be part of the squad for next season.

