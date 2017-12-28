Philippines international Alvaro Silva set to leave Ha Noi for Sukhothai

V.League 1 giants Ha Noi have confirmed that Philippines international Alvaro Silva has departed the club to join Thai League 1 outfit Sukhothai.

In a post on their official Facebook page, Ha Noi announced that they would not be continuing their association with the Spanish-born Filipino, who previously played in La Liga with Malaga.

Following their third-place finish in V.League 1 last season, which came about following a stunning collapse on the final day of the campaign, Ha Noi will not be playing in AFC competition in 2018, which is said to be a key reason behind the parting of ways with Silva.

But, from regularly challenging for silverware in Vietnam, the 33-year-old will now be hoping to help his new side preserve their top-flight status, after Sukhothai finished just one place above the relegation zone this past year.

A centre-back by trade, Silva can also be deployed in a holding midfield position and scored four goals in 21 appearances in 2017, with his versatility likely to be a bonus to Sukhothai coach Pairoj Borwonwatanadilok.

Sukhothai are yet to issue a statement on Silva’s impending transfer, although an announcement is expected in the coming days with the towering defender set to follow compatriot Hikaru Minegishi – Pattaya United’s recent capture – as Filipinos plying their trade in T1.

