Thailand star Theerathon on Vissel Kobe radar

Theerathon Bunmathan could be the latest Thai star headed for the J1 League with Vissel Kobe said to interested in his services.

Reports emanating from Thailand on Monday have suggested Vissel – who currently have former Germany international Lukas Podolski on their books – are planning a bid for the Muangthong United and Thailand star.

This follows less than a week after Teerasil Dangda completed a one-year loan move to Sanfrecce Hiroshima, while Chanathip Songkrasin is already starring at Consadole Sapporo.

Ready for 🇯🇵❓ Following Chanathip Songkrasin successfully helping @consaofficial stay up in the @J_League, @gabetan13 looks at 5⃣ other 🇹🇭 stars who could be a success in Japan❗️https://t.co/8RZJqxe6iP — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) November 20, 2017

With his killer left foot and tireless running up and down the flanks, Theerathon has long been regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s best left-backs.

However, this year, he has increased his versatility after being successfully deployed in a central midfield role by Muangthong coach Totchtawan Sripan, proving to be equally adept at creating as he is destroying.

Now 27, the former Buriram United man has achieved everything possible in Thailand with five Thai League 1 titles, four FA Cups and six League Cups to his name.

Theerathon, who has previously captained his country, has also reached the AFC Champions League knockout round twice with Buriram and Muangthong in 2013 and 2017 respectively.