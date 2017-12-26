Melaka United snap up Tampines midfielder Shahdan

Shahdan Sulaiman has become the latest Singapore international to seal a move abroad after joining Malaysia Super League outfit Melaka United.

Melaka’s capture of the Tampines Rovers playmaker was confirmed on the club’s official social media accounts.

By moving to the Hang Jebat Stadium, Shahdan becomes the fourth Singaporean that will be playing in the MSL next season, following in the footsteps of Hariss Harun (Johor Darul Ta’zim), Safuwan Baharudin (Pahang) and Madhu Mohana (Negeri Sembilan).

Curiously enough, Shahdan was not one of the two Singapore internationals that were on trial at Melaka last week.

However, while both Faris Ramli and Hafiz Abu Sujad were said to have impressed, the club’s pressing need for a creative source in the middle of the park is rumoured to have been behind their decision to pursue Shahdan’s services.

The 29-year-old is no stranger to Malaysian football having played in the competition in 2012 and 2015 with the now-defunct LionsXII.

The central midfielder, renowned for his composure and passing range, was also part of the Lions side which won the 2012 AFF Suzuki Cup.

Photo credit: Melaka United SA