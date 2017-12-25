Paulinho quickly proving the doubters wrong

John Duerden reflects on Paulinho’s first half season at Barcelona following his surprise move from Guangzhou Evergrande.

Another year in Asian football is coming to an end and it has been another action-packed 12 months. One of the stories of the year, of the feel-good kind, is that of Paulinho. The Brazilian has shown the world that playing in the world’s biggest continent for a couple of years does not necessarily mean that your career is over.

The world has become accustomed to Chinese Super League clubs making headlines in the transfer windows but usually, it has been the case that the players have been moving from Europe to China and the tens of millions of dollars have been travelling in the opposite direction. But not this time. There were Barcelona paying over $40 million for a player that belonged to a Chinese club.

The size of fee was significant but more so was the club. Barcelona are one of the top three in the world and a genuine superclub. To see them shopping in the Far East marked a refreshing change. To see the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez lining up alongside a player just signed from Guangzhou Evergrande was exciting.

Cover: “El Clasico motivates me.” – Paulinho Hattrick incoming.. pic.twitter.com/z2dHmKVfcZ — FC Barcelona (@BarcaUniversal) December 20, 2017

Paulinho arrived in south of China in 2015, following in the footsteps of Luiz Felipe Scolari. The midfielder’s time at Tottenham Hotspur had not gone well. He had arrived in North London highly-rated and there was excitement among fans. He barely played in his second season and he was soon given the label ‘flop’. Once it is used in the English media, it is hard to shake off.

The move to Guangzhou, for about $14 million was seen as a reflection of a disappointing spell and indicative of a career that was heading in a downward trajectory. Paulinho went and was forgotten.

Until this year when there was general amazement when he joined Barcelona. Much of the public reaction was along the lines of the player not being good enough. How could a midfielder who had struggled with Spurs then spent two years in China be good enough for the mighty Blaugrana? Some Barca fans were angry, feeling that it was a sign that their club was no longer serious about staying at the very top of the world game.

Yet they hadn’t seen what he had been doing. Few of the doubters had watched Paulinho after he left England. He became the best and most consistent performer in China. The same compliments could probably have been paid in Asian terms too. He helped the Southern China Tigers to two league titles and the 2015 Asian Champions League. He barely put a foot or a pass wrong and got some free-kicks very right indeed. His attitude and work ethic was just as impressive and important as his natural ability.

Being the best player in Asia does not always mean that much back in the west and that seemed to be the case given the reaction to Paulinho signing for Barcelona. They either didn’t know or didn’t care about his exploits out east. It was more surprising that his contribution to Brazil had been overlooked too. He returned to the national team in the middle of a World Cup qualification campaign wobble. He was simply excellent and made a real difference in Brazil becoming the first team to qualify for Russia as the team won all eight games after his return.

Still the doubters were in place but he has won them over in the first half a season in which Barcelona sit 14 points clear of rivals Real Madrid.and nine clear of second place. The team are on target for the title and his six goals and all-round play have been important parts of that.

Is this the same Paulinho from Spurs? Damn..he’s like a completely different player #ElClasico — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) December 23, 2017

All in all, Paulinho has done a great service to Asian football. He has shown that it is possible to rebuild a career on the continent. He has shown that it is possible to earn a recall to one of the best national teams in the world while playing int he east and shine. He has shown that Asian teams can make close to 400% profit on a player bought from Europe and sold back to Europe. He has shown that it is possible to transfer from perhaps the biggest club in Asia to perhaps the biggest club in the world and become an essential member of the team.

He has shown that the Chinese Super League and Asia in general is no retirement home. It offers all kinds of opportunities on and off the pitch. At the end of 2017, all Asian football fans should look back and give thanks for Paulinho.