Totchtawan backs Teerasil to improve in Japan

Muangthong United coach Totchtawan Sripan has given his backing to star striker Teerasil Dangda’s impending loan move to Japan’s Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Earlier this week, Teerasil’s highly-anticipated and long-awaited move to the J1 League became official with the confirmation of him joining Sanfrecce on a season-long loan deal.

Having won every trophy that Thai football has to offer in his time , many believed the time was right for the 29-year-old try his luck overseas once more.

MTUTD NEWS UPDATE – Teerasil Dangda to San Frecce Hiroshima for 1 year agreement. #MTUTD pic.twitter.com/dY4DNcFAdB — Muangthong United FC (@MuangthongUtd) December 19, 2017

Previously, Teerasil was on the books of Manchester City but failed to make a single appearance, while a loan spell in La Liga with Almeria ended after a goal in ten appearances.

Nonetheless, the Thailand international will now get a chance to showcase his abilities in one of Asia’s biggest leagues, following in the footsteps of compatriot Chanathip Songkrasin – who has made a fantastic start to life at Consadole Sapporo.

And, while Teerasil’s impending departure will deprive the Twin Qilins of their talismanic striker as they bid to qualify for the AFC Champions League once again next month, coach Totchtawan is excited at what the future holds for Teerasil.

Teerasil Dangda dribbles through 6 oppenents and assists to Adisak Kraisorn for the third goal. He shows his class once again before going to Japan next season! #Teerasil #ティーラシン #Sanfrecce #JLeague pic.twitter.com/qWhzq2XBUP — All Things Thai Football (@ThaiFootballs) December 23, 2017

“Teerasil moving to Hiroshima is fantastic,” said the 46-year-old, who had his own taste of being an import during his playing days with the now-defunct Sembawang Rangers (Singapore) and Hoang Anh Gia Lai (Vietnam).

“It’s good that he can develop his skills even further, and he will also gain much experience and even more professionalism from a league of such a high standard.

“By going to Japan and bringing back what he learns there, it can only be an even greater thing for his role in the national team in the future.”