5 Vietnam stars who should be targeted by foreign ASEAN clubs

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks five Vietnam stars who would be a hit as a foreign signing for any foreign ASEAN club.

The latest trend in Southeast Asian football is for clubs to sign big names from a fellow ASEAN country.

Much of this can be attributed to the new rules in Thailand and Malaysia reserving an extra foreign player spot strictly for Southeast Asian players.

But, while players like Aung Thu (Myanmar), Chan Vathanaka (Cambodia), Izwan Mahbud (Singapore) and Evan Dimas (Indonesia) are flying off the shelves, it has been strangely quiet on the Vietnam front, despite them being widely regarded as the region’s second-strongest side at present behind Thailand.

Nonetheless, there is still time – and plenty of spots left – for teams like Thai giants Buriram United, Muangthong United and Malaysia’s Kedah and Kelantan to raid a V.League 1 that is brimming with talent, both young and experienced.

With that in mind, FOX Sports Asia identifies five Vietnam internationals who would be perfect as import players for neighbouring clubs.

Nguyen Van Quyet (Ha Noi)

Arguably the best player in Vietnam at the moment, Van Quyet is also the likeliest to earn a move abroad having already been linked to Thai League 1 champions Buriram United.

The 26-year-old is capable of playing in any attacking position but does his best work in a free role behind the striker, where he deals plenty of damage by finding pockets of space to either assist his strikers or finish it off on his own.

Nguyen Van Quyet tipped to fill Buriram’s ASEAN slot https://t.co/nGG5WFV3rF @FOXSportsAsia — #TLTransferNews ?? (@TLeagueTransfer) November 27, 2017

Having won every piece of silverware Vietnamese football has to offer in his seven years with Ha Noi and establishing himself as a genuine star of the region, there is no better time for Van Quyet to embark on a new challenge.

Nguyen Quang Hai (Ha Noi)

At the opposite end of the spectrum to Van Quyet is his Ha Noi team-mate Quang Hai, who is still only 20 and is starting out what promises to be a successful career.

While he may be far less established, Quang Hai has already displayed plenty of potential as an attacker brimming with pace, skill and an ability to put the ball into the back of the net when he gets a chance.

The fact that Indonesian starlets Ilham Armaiyn and Terens Puhiri were signed by Selangor and Port respectively just goes to show that clubs are not afraid to take a gamble of unproven but talented youngsters.

Nguyen Cong Phuong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai)

Just like how Van Quyet took over from Le Cong Vinh as the darling of Vietnam football, Cong Phuong looks set to be assume that mantle in the next decade or so.

Possessing the potential to be one of the region’s best players, the Hoang Anh Gia Lai man already has overseas experience from his loan spell at J2 League side Mito Hollyhock.

And, while he is still only 22, the Vietnam international has shown enough to suggest he would succeed in any of Southeast Asia’s top leagues, including Thailand.

Vu Van Thanh (Hoang Anh Gia Lai)

It is a real testament to the work they do at youth level that Van Thanh is the second of three Hoang Anh Gia Lai players featured here.

While full-backs are not always the preferred option when it comes to spending a prized foreign player slot on, Van Thanh’s versatility means he is equally adept being deployed as a left winger not dissimilar to Thailand’s Theerathon Bunmathan and Peerapat Notchaiya.

The 21-year-old is part of this new wave of talent that has fuelled Vietnam’s challenge to Thailand as ASEAN’s number one team, and looks set to play a crucial role in the future prospects of the national team.

Luong Xuan Truong (Hoang Anh Gia Lai)

The most-talked about footballer in Vietnam at the moment given the uncertainty over his future but also his undoubted talent, the time is nigh for Xuan Truong to end his stint in the K League Classic with Gangwon.

Playing in one of Asia’s top leagues is beneficial only if you are indeed playing, and game time at the Chuncheon Songam Stadium is something that has been of a premium for the classy playmaker.

For the 22-year-old to take the next step in his career, he must now be regularly featuring as an integral player and there will not be a shortage of suitors should he become available.