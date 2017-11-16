Malaysia football: 2017 in review

The 2017 season has officially come to a close for Malaysia football and it ended on a disappointing note with consecutive losses for Harimau Malaya.

Back-to-back 4-1 defeats to DPR Korea extinguished any slim hopes Malaysia had of qualifying for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and plenty of reflection will be required in the coming months if a revival is to be on the horizon.

Still, it wasn’t all doom and gloom following the conclusion of another Malaysia Super League campaign which captivated the attention, while the Under-22s gave an excellent account of themselves at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

Here, FOX Sports Asia looks back at the highs and lows for Malaysia football this past season.

WHAT HAPPENED AT HOME

It was another excellent year for heavyweights Johor Darul Ta’zim as they cruised to a fourth consecutive Super League crown, before landing the big one by winning their first-ever Malaysia Cup after beating Kedah in the final.

“JDT is a dream. It's like a dream with the eyes open. I love JDT.” HRH Major General Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, Crown Prince of Johor pic.twitter.com/boeKTqTkjh — JOHORSouthernTigers (@OfficialJohor) November 11, 2017

Pahang (Super League runners-up) and Kedah (FA Cup champions) can also be satisfied with what they achieved in 2017, as well as FELDA United, who overcame a horror start to the year to finish third on the table.

At the other end of the table, fallen giants Kelantan narrowly survived the drop on the final day of the season and, instead, it was Sarawak and Penang who were relegated, to be replaced by Kuala Lumpur and Terengganu in 2018.

TOP OF THE LOT

For a club that won the two biggest trophies on offer, it’s difficult to look past JDT although, if we have to be critical, a club of their stature and spending power should have done more on the continental front.

Piala Malaysia :

Kedah 0-2 Johor DT

02' Aidil Zafuan

62' Gonzalo Cabrera

TAHNIAH Johor DT juara Piala Malaysia! pic.twitter.com/xdtS3sQfSy — Accdini@Nazarruddin (@accdini) November 4, 2017

Having won the AFC Cup as recently as back in 2015, an ASEAN Zone semi-final exit at the hands of Ceres-Negros has to been as a disappointment.

Interesting times have descended upon the Larkin Stadium given it is no secret that the club are looking to embark on a new chapter, one which would see them start shifting their focus to from spending big of established players to bringing youngsters through the ranks.

Given all the success the JDT fans have grown accustomed to, it will be interesting to see what their reaction is should this new philosophy not reap immediate dividends.

NEEDS IMPROVEMENT

As two traditional giants of Malaysia, Selangor and Kelantan will both have been expecting more this season.

A sixth-place finish in the MSL, a quarter-final exit in the Malaysia Cup and a second-round elimination from the FA Cup makes for poor reading when the team in question are the Red Giants, who were league runners-up and Malaysia Cup champions just two years ago.

"Selangor sudah menawarkan kontrak 2 tahun kepada Egy Maulana" pic.twitter.com/WWorLeZIBS — Berita Bola Selangor (@FansSelangor) November 7, 2017

On the other hand, Kelantan only escaped relegation with a final-day 3-1 win over Melaka United.

They may have lost star striker Mohammed Ghaddar to JDT midway through the season but he had already done plenty by that stage.

Were it not for his 18 goals for the Red Warriors before his move, they would have long been destined for Premier League football.

STARS OF THE SEASON

Mohammed Ghaddar (Kelantan, Johor Darul Ta’zim)

Ghaddar may have finished 2017 warming the bench as JDT beat Kedah 2-0 in the Malaysia Cup final, but he had done enough by then to be a shoo-in as one of stars of the season.

TRANSFER CONFIRM ! Penjaring terbanyak #LigaSuper2017 Mohammed Ghaddar, SAH! akan beraksi untuk Melaka United bagi saingan musim depan JDT ➡ Melaka United#SupportLocalFootballMalaysia#GegauMelakaGegau pic.twitter.com/auW5YOnGOc — #SuportLocalFootball (@SLFMalaysia__) November 12, 2017

Across two clubs, the Lebanon international notched 23 goals – five ahead of nearest challenger Matheus Alves – but it was his ability to win a game on his own that really made him stand out.

At 33, Ghaddar is in the twilight of his career but is still capable of putting any Super League defence to the sword.

Safawi Rasid (Johor Darul Ta’zim)

It was by no means an easy year for Safawi as he tried to break into JDT’s star-studded team, but it was on the international stage where he gave constant reminders of his undeniable talent.

The 20-year-old starred for the U-22s, along with N. Thanabalan and Adam Nor Azlin, as they claimed the silver medal at the SEA Games on home soil.

Gooll 4-1

66' Safawi Rasid pic.twitter.com/8ezoKtDwsb — abang misai (@lawak_fans) November 10, 2017

And, when given the chance with the senior side, Safawi did not disappoint as he netted both consolation goals against the North Koreans to offer a glimmer of hope for the future.

Abdul Malik Ariff (Kuantan)

While foreign strikers usually dominate the goal-scoring charts, Abdul Malik Ariff was a breath of fresh air in the second-tier Premier League as he finished third-highest with his tally of 15.

His prolific displays in front of goal have also seen his name mentioned as a possible solution to the national team’s attacking woes.

I don’t understand how in the world Darren Lok is in the squad. Should have gone with Shahrel Fikri or Abdul Malik Mat Ariff — Affique (@afiq_ariff) November 1, 2017

While Kuantan will have to play at least another year of Premier League football, Abdul Malik may not necessarily need to if one of the top-flight sides come knocking.

NATIONAL TEAM REPORT CARD

No wins in 2017. Just two draws and six defeats.

Nelo Vingada may have been heralded as the saviour of the national team when he replaced Ong Kim Swee earlier this year, but he has been far from it thus far.

This doesn’t mean the Portuguese is not the right man for the job. On the contrary, the jury is still out and he should be given more time to turn things around.

For too long, Malaysian football has been plagued by knee-jerk reactions and ‘resting’ coaches.

If anything, expectations have rarely been lower and Vingada will have less pressure and more freedom to try and get Harimau Malaya back on track in 2018.

Photo credit: Johor Darul Ta’zim FC