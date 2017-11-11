Cardona apologises after South Korea racism row

Colombia midfielder Edwin Cardona has apologised after sparking a racism row during Friday’s friendly against South Korea.

Cardona appeared to make a gesture with his eyes towards several South Korean players in the clash at Suwon World Cup Stadium.

His actions were picked up by television cameras and prompted plenty of attention over whether the Boca Juniors player was guilty of racism.

I cannot accept this racism gesture towards South Korea by Colombian national football player Edwin Cardona. If you want to be recognized as a gentleman, you need to apologize to whole S.Koreans who watched yesterday’s A match. pic.twitter.com/8l6XRgm9Ba — Jaehwan Cho 조재환 (ZDNet Korea, 지디넷코리아) (@hohocho) November 10, 2017

But in a statement posted on Twitter, Cardona said: “I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone, a country or a race, but if anyone felt offended, or interpreted it in that way, I am sorry.

“I want to say I am not an aggressive person. I am sorry that something that happened during the game has been misinterpreted.”

Edwin Cardona issues a public apology via Colombia FA pic.twitter.com/jzbgtsZdPP — Steve Han (@RealSteveScores) November 11, 2017

However, Cardona’s gesture was condemned by the Korean media, while captain Ki Sung-Yueng added to the criticism.

“Racist behavior is unacceptable,” said Ki.

“Colombia are a team full of world-class players and it was disappointing to see this kind of thing.”