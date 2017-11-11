Asian Football

Cardona apologises after South Korea racism row

Colombia midfielder Edwin Cardona has apologised after sparking a racism row during Friday’s friendly against South Korea.

Cardona appeared to make a gesture with his eyes towards several South Korean players in the clash at Suwon World Cup Stadium.

His actions were picked up by television cameras and prompted plenty of attention over whether the Boca Juniors player was guilty of racism.

But in a statement posted on Twitter, Cardona said: “I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone, a country or a race, but if anyone felt offended, or interpreted it in that way, I am sorry.

“I want to say I am not an aggressive person. I am sorry that something that happened during the game has been misinterpreted.”

However, Cardona’s gesture was condemned by the Korean media, while captain Ki Sung-Yueng added to the criticism.

“Racist behavior is unacceptable,” said Ki.

“Colombia are a team full of world-class players and it was disappointing to see this kind of thing.”

