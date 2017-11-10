Japan fall to Brazil with Neymar on target

Neymar, Marcelo and Gabriel Jesus all scored as Brazil inflicted a 3-1 friendly defeat on Japan at Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday.

Brazil were handed the perfect opportunity to open the scoring when they were awarded a penalty in the eighth minute; the referee deciding that Maya Yoshida had hauled down Fernandinho at a corner upon watching the video replay.

As expected, it was Neymar who stepped up to the stop and made no mistake in sending Eiji Kawashima the wrong way to put Brazil ahead.

The Brazilians were then awarded a second spot-kick in the 16th minute when Neymar went down inside the box under a Hotaru Yamaguchi challenge.

This time, however, Kawashima was equal to the task as he produced a fine save to thwart the Paris St-Germain star.

Nonetheless, from the resultant corner, it was 2-0 as the Samurai Blue could only clear the ball to the edge of the box, paving the way for Marcelo to send a stunning first-time effort on his weaker right foot into the top corner.

Six minutes after the half-hour mark, the contest was effectively over and it was Manchester City man Gabriel Jesus’ turn to strike, popping up unmarked at the far post to finish Danilo’s right-wing cross.

Japan did pull one back in the 62nd minute when Tomoaki Makino met a corner with a towering header past Cassio.

However, it was little more that a consolation effort as Brazil went on to claim a deserving victory.