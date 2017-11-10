Son Heung-min at the double as Korea Republic down Colombia

Son Heung-min grabbed two goals on Friday to inspire Korea Republic to a 2-1 friendly win over Colombia at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

The Tottenham star broke the deadlock in the 11th minute when he broke free inside the box after Kwon Chang-hoon’s right-wing delivery was inadvertently diverted into his path by Lee Keun-ho.

There was still plenty for him to do as he found himself surrounded by two defenders and goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos, who had charged off the line to confront the forward.

But Son kept his cool and steadied as he awaited the opportune moment, before cheekily stroking his shot through the legs of Cristian Zapata into the unguarded net.

A minute after the hour mark, the 25-year-old struck again with a speculative effort from the edge of the box, although Castellanos should have done much better as he got a hand to the shot but let the ball slip past him.

Colombia pulled one back in the 76th minute through Zapata, who escaped the attentions of his marker and got in ahead of the onrushing Kim Seung-gyu to head home a James Rodriguez freekick.

Not reading too much into it. Colombia looked sluggish and average and Korea a bit fortunate on both goals. — Jae (이재혁) (@ArmchairRegista) November 10, 2017

Nonetheless, the South Koreans were able to hold out to secure a much-needed victory as they build towards the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Friday’s result ended a six-match winless run for the Taegeuk Warriors and would have come as welcome relief to coach Shin Tae-yong, who only took over the reins in June following the dismissal of German Uli Stielike.