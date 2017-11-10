2017/18 Indian Super League: All you need to know

With one week left before the start of the 2017/18 Indian Super League season, FOX Sports Asia provides you a handy guide on everything you need to know.

Everyone who loves football in India is getting very exciting for the new Indian Super League campaign.

And, even if you aren’t from the world’s second most-populated country, there is no reason why it shouldn’t captivate your attention.

Sure, you may not be familiar with it but that’s why we’re here to help.

By answering these five most-asked questions, FOX Sports Asia gives you all you need to know about the ISL.

What is the Indian Super League?

Launched in 2014, the ISL is entering its fourth season and has been widely viewed as a success in raising the profile of football in a cricket-dominated nation.

Unlike most competitions around the world, teams have to bid to join the ISL and win a spot, similar to the franchise system seen in United States’ Major League Soccer and the A-League in Australia.

The coming campaign will feature ten teams: ATK, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Delhi Dynamos, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City, NorthEast United and Pune City.

Running from November 17 to March 17, the competition format sees the ten teams play each other on a home-and-away basis with the top four qualifying for the Finals Series.

Thereafter, they play off in two-legged semi-finals before the final two face off at a neutral venue for a chance at glory.

Wait… Doesn’t India already have a league?

Yes, the I-League has been in existence since 2007 and, until recently, was still officially the country’s top-tier domestic football competition.

History was made as they lifted the trophy and won a million hearts!

The Champions of the #HeroILeague – @AizawlFC. pic.twitter.com/7texu5wL2D — Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) May 1, 2017

However, the popularity of the ISL, largely coming about due to the huge amounts of money being pumped in by rich investors, meant that it garnered significantly more interest than its counterpart.

Eventually, talks were held between all parties involved, including Indian football’s governing body – the All India Football Federation (AIFF) – to find a way to streamline the two and the ISL has since been officially recognised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

Does this mean the champions go on to play in the AFC Champions League?

No, but they will be India’s representatives in the AFC Cup starting from 2019 in place of the Federation Cup.

CONFIRMED: ISL to Replace Fed Cup. Winner will get direct Slot to AFC Cup Games. I-League Winner to Play AFC Champions League Play-Off Rd. pic.twitter.com/LwhHHCyenP — Indian Football-WC (@IFTWC) July 25, 2017

The I-League champions will still earn India’s first AFC competition spot, which – at present – is entry to the Champions League at the first preliminary round of the qualifying playoffs.

This was a short-term solution in order for the ISL to gain AFC recognition but expect this to change in the future.

Who has won it so far?

ATK – formerly known as Atletico de Kolkata – were inaugural champions in 2014 and also emerged triumphant last season.

On 20th December 2014 Atlético de Kolkata defeated Kerala Blasters to become the #1STCHAMPION of Indian Super League. pic.twitter.com/CigJIrPLYh — Hero MotoCorp (@HeroMotoCorp) October 8, 2015

They have had Liverpool legend Luis Garcia and ex-Portugal international Helder Postiga as their marquee players in previous years, and will be coached this season by former Manchester United and England forward Teddy Sheringham.

The other side to have tasted ISL success are Chennaiyin, who beat Goa 3-2 in a thriller of a final to take home the 2015 crown.

Do I know anyone playing in the ISL this season?

Our official jersey launch held at Quest Mall with Sanjiv Goenka, Teddy Sheringham, Robbie Keane and Mr. Utsav Parekh. #ATK #AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/3Piwo0sX04 — ATK (@WorldATK) November 6, 2017

If you’re asking this question, it means you missed last week’s instalment of our ISL build-up, where we presented the five big-name foreigners that you should recognise: Dimitar Berbatov, Robbie Keane, Wes Brown…

Apart from that, the India national team stars are also spread out all across the competition.

Legendary striker Sunil Chhetri is the biggest name and he can be found at Bengaluru, the former I-League giants who have just joined the ISL, who also have goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu on their books.

Jeje Lalpekhlua is another star for India and he will be starring for Chennaiyin, while midfield general Eugeneson Lyngdoh can be found at reigning champions ATK.

Photo credit: Indian Super League