Iran finding form in build-up to World Cup

Iran extended their unbeaten run to nine games as they build towards the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win over Panama on Thursday.

Team Melli opened the scoring at the Liebenauer Stadium in the 15th minute when Ashkan Dejagah converted from the spot, after Karim Ansarifard had been hacked down inside the area.

Just three minutes later, they doubled their lead with Ansarifard again playing a pivotal role, providing a neat through-pass for Saman Ghoddos to run onto and finish past Jose Calderon.

🎥 | 🇮🇷#TeamMelli defeat World Cup debutants, 🇵🇦 Panama 2-1 in Austria. Ashkan Dejagah slotted in a penalty, while Saman Ghoddos cut inside and fired home a right-footed shot. This was Saman Ghoddos' first goal for Iran. pic.twitter.com/raykY0IBrq — PersianFootball.com (@FootballPersian) November 10, 2017

Panama did pull one back six minutes before halftime through a penalty of their own; Rouzbeh Cheshmi’s clumsy challenge on Armando Cooper paving the way for Gabriel Torres to fire past Alireza Beiranvand.

Nonetheless, the Iranians were able to hold out for the remainder of the contest to claim another morale-boosting win against another side who will feature at next summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Former Fulham player Ashkan Dejagah on target for Iran in their 2-1 victory against Panama today

Iran are now undefeated since March and – in that time – have also recorded victories over Montenegro and Togo, as well as a creditable 1-1 draw against Russia last month.

They are next in action on Monday when they travel to Netherlands to face Venezuela, who finished bottom in the South American qualifiers and should be no match for Carlos Queiroz’s in-form charges.