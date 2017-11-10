Ex-Thailand coach Schafer has inside info for Socceroos

Ahead of Australia’s decisive clash with Honduras, ex-Thailand coach Winfred Schafer shared with Paul Williams his insider knowledge on the Socceroos’ upcoming opponents.

Former Thailand coach Winni Schafer has offered some words of advice to Ange Postecoglou and the Australia team ahead of their sudden-death 2018 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff against Honduras, the first leg of which takes place in San Pedro Sula on Friday afternoon (local time).

Schafer, who coached twice against Australia in his time as coach of the War Elephants, had three years in charge of Jamaica between 2013 and 2016 and took on Honduras, so the 67-year-old is well aware of the threat they pose.

Speaking to FOX Sports Asia from Tehran, where he is now coaching Iranian giants Esteghlal, Schafer – affectionately known as “Coach Winnie” to his Thai fans – said Australia had to play at their maximum level across both legs in order to progress.

“You need two matches at a high level,” Schafer said.

“[If] you don’t play 100 per cent then I think you’re out of the World Cup. The players’ focus must be 100 per cent in both matches.”

He also warned Australia about the difficulty of playing in Honduras in front of what will be a furnace-like atmosphere at the sold-out Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

Our preparations are complete. Take an inside look at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano. #GoSocceroos A post shared by Caltex Socceroos (@socceroos) on Nov 9, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

“Honduras is a good team, and when you play in Honduras its very, very difficult,” he explained.

“The people support the team very strongly. I played against Honduras in Kingston, it was 2-2. But three months before, Jamaica lost in Honduras 2-0 and the fans were crazy, and that’s not a negative, that’s a positive. Very, very, very aggressive and they are 100 per cent behind the team.”

Here's a look at Honduras' past 29 World Cup qualifiers played on home soil.#Socceroos #WCQ pic.twitter.com/5b1WCLBwvQ — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) November 7, 2017

What isn’t one hundred per cent is the future of Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou after these two matches, with speculation running wild for the last month that the 52-year-old will walk away even if Australia qualify for what would be their fourth consecutive World Cup.

While the players have maintained it hasn’t affected their focus, Schafer says the speculation will have played on the minds of the players.

“I think that [the speculation] is the biggest problem,” he said. “When the newspapers are full [of rumours], ‘maybe the coach is going, maybe the coach is staying’, the team cannot play good, believe me.

“I was a player too, and in the head of the players [they’re thinking] ‘maybe the coach will go, maybe the coach might stay’. It’s not good for the team.

“If the coach wants to go then he should go. The team talks about this. [But] now it’s too late. Now you need success in these two matches.”

Does Postecoglou ever wish the initial story on his future didn't break? https://t.co/57OEvU4mAI pic.twitter.com/GtJjdnjish — FOX SPORTS Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) November 8, 2017

And to get that success, Schafer says Australia can’t sit back and look to return to Sydney with a 0-0 draw. Based on his experience, he says Australia needs to take the game to Honduras from the first whistle and look to get what would be an unlikely away win.

“This is the World Cup final qualification. In both matches you have to go out and you have to dominate the match,” he said.

“You can’t just think you get a draw in Honduras and win at home, you must [play to] win in Honduras too. It’s very difficult. You can’t go out to play for 0-0. You have to win.”

Above all else, he explains that Australia cannot take Honduras lightly, a team he says is a level above Syria, who Australia just scraped past in a nail-biting contest last month.

“You cannot go and think Honduras is a small team otherwise you’re out,” he said.

“Honduras is better than Syria, but Syria was very, very motivated. Against Honduras, you have to fight for 90 minutes. The stadium is full and there is a very good motivation for them, they have very good players.”