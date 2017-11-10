Asian Football

Who are the faces of ASEAN football?

ASEAN football is on the rise, with a host of rising talents coming up to join the ranks of the region’s veteran stars. Who are the contenders – both established and new – to be the face of ASEAN football? FOX Sports Asia presents our picks for each country below.

INDONESIA

Bali United’s Irfan Bachdim, 28

Did you know?

Irfan Bachdim is a bona fide movie star, having starred in the 2011 Indonesian movie ‘Tendangan Dari Langit’.

 

THAILAND

Muangthong United’s Tristan Do, 24

Did you know?

Tristan Do was eligible to play for three national teams: Thailand, Vietnam and France.

 

VIETNAM

Luong Xuan Truong, 22, last appeared for Gangwon FC

Did you know?

Luong Xuan Truong is the first Vietnamese player ever to play in the K-League Classic.

 

SINGAPORE

Home United’s Hassan Sunny, 33

Did you know?

Peanut butter is one of Hassan Sunny’s favourite foods.

 

MALAYSIA

you and what army #elephantarmy

A post shared by Matt Davies (@matttdavies) on

Pahang FA’s Matthew Davies, 22

Did you know?

Matthew Davies’ childhood hero is Frank Lampard.

 

PHILIPPINES

Davao Aguilas FC’s Phil Younghusband, 29

Did you know?

One of Phil Younghusband’s favourite movies is ‘Titanic’.

 

CAMBODIA

Electricite du Cambodge (Loan)’s Thierry Chantha Bin, 26

Did you know?

FOX Sports Asia’s football editor Gabriel Tan did a two-part feature with Thierry earlier this week, so you can find out all you need to know about Thierry here and here.

 

MYANMAR

Chin United’s Than Paing, 21

Did you know?

Than Paing scored the goal that send Myanmar to the FIFA U-20 World Cup for the first time.

 

LAOS

Kalasin FC’s Phathana Phommathep, 18

Did you know?

Phathana Phommathep started playing football because his uncle coached the local team.

 

BRUNEI

2016/2017🐺 excited to start our champions league campaign today against club Brugge 🙌🏾 #lcfc

A post shared by Faiq Jefri Bolkiah (فائق) (@fjbolkiah) on

Leicester City FC Reserves’ Faiq Jefri Bolkiah, 19

Did you know?

Faiq Bolkiah also serves as the captain of the Brunei national team.

