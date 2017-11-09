Buriram United seal Thai League T1 crown in style

Buriram United were crowned Thai League T1 champions with two games to spare on Wednesday following an emphatic 4-0 win over BEC Tero Sasana.

Heading into the game at the I-Mobile Stadium holding a 14-point lead at the top of the table, the Thunder Castle had their destiny in their own hands as they knew victory would be enough to secure a fifth title in seven years.

Just six minutes in, Jaja Coelho got them on their way when he was on hand to finish from inside the six-yard box, following an excellent run and pass down the right by Narubadin Weerawatnodom.

Diogo made it 2-0 with a penalty in the 14th minute after he had been dragged down by Kalifa Cisse inside the area, before Coelho struck again six minutes later when he got in behind the opposition defence and sent a ferocious left-footed strike past Kampol Pathom-attakul.

By now, there was no doubting where the title would be headed but, just for good measure, Suchao Nutnum got in on the act when he was set up by Diogo and finished into the bottom corner in the 61st minute to complete the rout.

As it turned out, Buriram would been crowned champions even if they had lost after second-placed Muangthong United slumped to a 2-1 loss at Ubon UMT United.

Having fell behind to Victor Cardozo’s fifth-minute opener, the Twin Qilins looked to have gotten back into the contest when Adisak Kraisorn equalised three minutes after the restart.

But, just six minutes later, Kenta Yamazaki popped up to score what proved to be the winner for the hosts to seal a disappointing day for Muangthong.

To make matters worse, last year’s champions are now at real risk of being pipped to second spot after Bangkok United pulled level with them on 66 points with a 1-1 draw against Suphanburi.

Muangthong now have one final avenue to winning silverware this season in the form of the League Cup, in which they meet Chiangrai United in the final on November 22.

