Myanmar to warm up for crunch Asian Cup qualifier with Cambodia friendly

Myanmar coach Gerd Zeise has named his 23-man squad for their upcoming games against Cambodia and India, the latter a crucial 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifier.

Myanmar are currently third in Group A of third of final round of qualifying for United Arab Emirates 2019.

With India already assured qualification, the race for the second berth is now set to be an outright duel between Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan, barring a remarkable revival from bottom place Macau, who currently have no points from four matches.

AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India begin preparatory camp for upcoming match against Myanmar – https://t.co/i3KHqpaf4R — supriyo (@supriyorokx) November 6, 2017

Victory over the Indians at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on November 14 will go a long way in tipping the equation in favour of the White Angels.

And five days prior to that crucial tie, Zeise will have a chance to get his charges firing on all cylinders when they play regional rivals Cambodia.

Myanmar will arrive in Cambodia on Tuesday evening, where they will take on the Koupreys at the Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh two days later before making their trip to India.

As expected, with qualification for the Asian Cup firmly in the balance, Zeise has named a star-studded 23-man squad featuring key players like Aung Thu, Kyaw Ko Ko and Yan Aung Kyaw.

Coach Mr Gerd announces 23 member National Team that will face India in the Asian Cup 2018 qualifiers away match. pic.twitter.com/RebPy97ByT — Myanmar Football (@MffMyanmar) November 6, 2017

Yangon United are the best-represented side with nine players called up, while newly-crowned Myanmar National League champions Shan United’s fine season has been rewarded with seven players getting the nod.

Myanmar were runners-up in the Asian Cup back in 1968 – the second edition of the tournament – but have not made another appearance since, although they stand a decent chance of qualifying for 2019.

Goalkeepers: Thiha Sithu (Shan United), Kyaw Zin Htet, Sann Sat Naing (both Yangon United)

Defenders: Zaw Min Tun, David Htan, Thiha Htet Aung (all Yangon United), Thein Than Win (Yadanarbon), Win Min Htut, Hein Thiha Zaw, Htike Htike Aung (all Shan United), Kyaw Zin Lwin (Magway)

Midfielders: Sithu Aung, Hlaing Bo Bo (Yadanarbon), Maung Maung Lwin (Hantharwady United), Yan Naing Oo, Tin Win Aung, Zin Min Tun (all Shan United), Yan Aung Kyaw, Kyi Lin (both Yangon United)

Forwards: Aung Thu, Thet Naing (both Yadanarbon), Than Paing, Kyaw Ko Ko (both Yangon United)