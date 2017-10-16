Players and fans react to tragic passing of Huda

Indonesian Liga 1 goalkeeper Choirul Huda died after an on-field collision with a teammate during a league match and players and fans have commenced paying tribute to this legend on Social Media.

Persela Lamongan keeper Choirul was injured after colliding with defender Ramon Rodrigues as he rushed off his goal line to challenge for a ball against Semen Padang.

The 38-year old was rushed to hospital on Sunday following the incident but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.

The veteran, one-club-man was loved by many. His loyalty and passion for football and life were lost on nobody.

However, the man was espcially adored by those with close links to Persela Lamongan – the club Huda made 503 appearances for.

Not surpisingly, the football world has reacted with warm and respect to this extremely sad incident.

Below are posts from fans, players and officials which illustrate just how much affection there was for Huda.

R.I.P Choirul Huda Legenda sepakbola Indonesia & legenda Persela Lamongan.

Semoga amal ibadahnya diterima disisi Tuhan yang Maha Esa. Amin pic.twitter.com/2a90JxHgBr — Boaz Salossa (@Boaz86Salossa) October 15, 2017

RIP Choirul Huda. My prayers to you and your family 🙏🏾 #RIPHuda https://t.co/BRgbhmhrh4 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) October 15, 2017