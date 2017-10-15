Choirul Huda: Indonesian keeper dies after collision

Indonesian Liga 1 goalkeeper Choirul Huda has died after an on-field collision with a teammate during a league match.

Persela Lamongan keeper Choirul was injured after colliding with defender Ramon Rodrigues as he rushed off his goal line to challenge for a ball against Semen Padang.

The 38-year old was rushed to hospital on Sunday following the incident but pronounced dead shortly after arriving, doctors said.

Persela FC released a statement on their website quoting Dr Yudistiro Andri Nugroho, who said Huda had suffered “impacts on his chest and lower jaw”, adding that initial evaluations suggested “possibility of head and neck trauma”.

R.I.P. Indonesian Liga 1 goalkeeper #ChoirulHuda passed away after a collision with teammate. Sending my thoughts to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/mWYVlr8oWb — Aurimas Adomaitis (@AdomaitisAuris) October 15, 2017

Dr Nugroho said Huda “stopped breathing and [went into] cardiac arrest”.

A medical team had attempted to resuscitate him but ended their attempts after an hour when “no reflexes or signs of normal life” were noticed.

The match continued after Choirul’s injury, with Persela eventually beating Semen Padang 2-0.

After news of his death spread, thousands of fans attended a candlelit vigil to honour Choirul, who had played more than 500 appearances for the club.

“Thank you for your constant dedication, the inspiration you gave to Persela, Lamongan and Indonesian football.” a post on Persela’s Instagram account.