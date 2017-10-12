Violent brawl breaks out in Indonesian Liga 2 match

A play-off match between Indonesian teams Persewangi Banyuwangi and PSBK Blitar would culminate in a mass brawl on Tuesday.

Tensions were high from the very beginning as the result of the match would confirm which team was relegated to the third tier.

Confrontations early on lead to three players receiving red cards. Later, substitutions and staff would get involved in a mass brawl that included several flying kicks amongst the players.

Finally, the referee did not award a penalty after a player went down on the edge of the box and he was forced to run off the pitch into the relative safety of security officials.