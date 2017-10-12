Pakistan football team suspended by FIFA

Pakistan has been suspended from international football with immediate effect by FIFA over alleged third-party interference in the country’s football federation, the PFF.

A FIFA statement issued on Wednesday said that the suspension bars Pakistani teams, including the national side, from international competition, while the PFF would also be excluded from the global football organisation’s development and training programs.

FIFA’s statement said the decision was made as: “The PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.”

“The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF,” it added.

The administrator was appointed following the 2015 election of Faisal Saleh Hayat as chairman of the PFF in a vote that was allegedly rigged.

A PFF spokesman said it was preparing a statement in response to the ban, according to Reuters.

Pakistan, ranked 200 out of 211 in the current world rankings, have not played an international match in more than two years.

Their last fixture was a 0-0 draw with Yemen in March 2015.