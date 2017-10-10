U-17 World Cup: Iran crush Germany; DPR Korea fall to Brazil

Iran booked their place in the knockout round of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup after a stunning 4-0 win over Germany at the Fatorda Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite coming up against one of Europe’s top sides, Iran were not overawed by the occasion and took the lead after just six minutes via a Younes Delfi strike.

Delfi then netted again three minutes before the break, before Allahyar Sayyad added a third in the 49th minute to put the Iranians firmly on course for victory.

FT: IRN🇮🇷 4 – 0 GER 🇩🇪 Iran record back-to-back wins in their #FIFAU17WC campaign after a thumping win against Germany! pic.twitter.com/ghBXp5Gbf2 — The-AFC.com (@theafcdotcom) October 10, 2017

However, they were still not done and Vahid Namdari got in on the act 15 minutes from time to complete an impressive rout.

The result was enough for Iran to secure a top-two berth in Group C and, along with it, a place in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Group A’s earlier game saw Costa Rica and Guinea play out a 2-2 draw.

DPR Korea, the other Asian side in action on Tuesday, had no such luck as they were beaten 2-0 by Group D opponents Brazil at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

FT: PRK 🇰🇵 0-2 BRA 🇧🇷 DPR Korea suffer their second defeat in the #FIFAU17WC Group D clash against Brazil! pic.twitter.com/7idUMkEMIO — The-AFC.com (@theafcdotcom) October 10, 2017

A brave first-half display saw the North Koreans keep their illustrious South American opponents at bay, although Brazil’s pressure finally paid off when Lincoln opened the scoring in the 56th minute.

And, a minute after the hour mark, Paulinho found the back of the net to secure maximum points for the Brazilians.

Elsewhere in Group D, Spain got their campaign up and running with a 4-0 win over Niger, courtesy of a Abel Ruiz brace and further strikes from Cesar Gelabert and Sergio Gomez.