Son on target but South Korea woes continue

Korea Republic continue to struggle to find form ahead of next summer’s FIFA World Cup after being beaten 3-1 by Morocco at the Tissot Arena on Tuesday.

Heading into the game after a disappointing 4-2 loss to Russia on Saturday, the South Korean coach Shin Tae-yong would have been demanding a response from his charges.

However, they fell behind after eight minutes when they were put to the sword by a blistering counterattack from the Moroccans.

Korea goes out to Russia 4:2 and loses to Morocco 3:1. Defensive calamity does not calm waters for Shin Tae-Tong as World Cup prep goes awry — The Taeguk Warriors (@taeguk_warrior) October 10, 2017

Receiving possession inside his own half, Mohamed Ounajem embarked on an unstoppable 50-yard run through the middle before feeding Oussama Tannane, who evaded a challenge before slotting past Kim Jin-hyeon.

Four minutes later, Tannane was on target again as woeful defending saw Song Ju-hun send a clearance straight at the Las Palmas winger, who proceeded to drill a shot in at the near post.

The Ki-Kimbo two-man midfield is definitely not working — Jae (이재혁) (@ArmchairRegista) October 10, 2017

The result was put beyond doubt two minutes after the restart following another sweeping move from Morocco.

Effortlessly switching the play from right to left, the ball eventually reached Ismail Haddad and the 27-year-old had time to steady himself before firing into the bottom corner.

Korea Republic did pull one back in the 66th minute when Tottenham star Son Heung-min converted from the penalty, after Koo Ja-cheol had been brought down inside the box by Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti.

Nonetheless, it proved to be a mere consolation and the South Koreans are now in desperate need of a positive result, having failed to win any of their last six matches.