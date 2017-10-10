Home star Stipe Plazibat set for Thailand move

Home United striker Stipe Plazibat is set for a move to the Thai League T1 following his scintillating displays this season.

Plazibat has been on fire for the Protectors throughout 2017 thus far, racking up 32 goals in all competition with a couple of months of the season still to play.

His prolific form has been a key reason behind Home’s run to the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone final, as well as their domestic title charge.

Most goals in 2017 (club & country): 34 ⚽ Cristiano Ronaldo

33 ⚽ LEO MESSI

31 ⚽ Dragan Boskovic

30 ⚽ Robert Lewandowski

30 ⚽ Stipe Plazibat pic.twitter.com/UUKWlSHS51 — MESSISTATS (@MessiStats_) August 13, 2017

They looked in with a shout at winning their first S.League crown since 2003 and have spent most of the year as the closest challengers to leaders Albirex Niigata (S), although they have since fallen 13 points off the pace with three games in hand.

And it appears that Plazibat’s free-scoring ways have not gone unnoticed around the region.

FOX Sports Asia believes that the Croat is set to move to Thailand next year and sign for Bangkok Glass, who are currently fifth in T1, when his current deal expires at the end of the season.

When contacted, Home refused to be drawn into speculation and issued a brief statement, saying: “Both club and player remain committed to fulfil all contractual obligations.”

While the Glass Rabbits have performed relatively well this year, firepower up front has been a real problem and their most-prolific attacker – Jhasmani Campos – has just ten goals to his name, a staggering 21 behind leading scorer Dragan Boskovic of Bangkok United.

Costa Rican import Ariel Rodriguez has also performed below expectations after a brilliant 2016, netting just five times in the league so far.

While Plazibat has certainly caught the eye at Home, he arrives with plenty of pedigree from around the globe having once been team-mates with Inter Milan star Ivan Perisic in the youth ranks of Hajduk Split.

The 28-year-old also had spells in Japan with FC Gifu and V-Varen Nagasaki, before moving to Singapore – initially with Hougang United at the start of last year before joining the Protectors.