U-17 World Cup: Brave India fall to second defeat

India put in a battling display but were ultimately denied their first point at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Colombia at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Having been beaten 3-0 by United States in their Group A opener three days earlier, the Indians managed to make it a much more competitive game on Monday although it was still Colombia who opened the scoring through Juan Penaloza’s 49th-minute opener.

Well played @IndianFootball , spirited to the end. The heart was shown and the respect gained! Football is definitely on the up in India — David James (@jamosfoundation) October 9, 2017

Nonetheless, the hosts refused to give in and looked to have salvaged a share of the spoils when Jeakson Singh equalised with eight minutes remaining, only for Penaloza to strike again a minute later and win it for the Colombians.

The defeat leaves India bottom of Group A and it is United States who are sitting pretty at the summit, after Ayo Akinola netted the only goal of the game to hand them a 1-0 victory over Ghana.

The Americans are now guaranteed a place in the knockout round, as are Paraguay in Group B following their 4-2 triumph over New Zealand at the DY Patil Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mali are in pole position to follow them through as they moved into second spot by beating Turkey 3-0, courtesy of goals from Djemoussa Traore, Lassana Ndiaye and Fode Konate.

Photo credit: All India Football Federation