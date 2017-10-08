U-17 World Cup: Iran cruise to victory; DPR Korea defeated

Iran got their 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign up and running on Saturday evening with a 3-1 win over Guinea at the Fatorda Stadium.

Following a goalless first half, Allahyar Sayyad found the breakthrough with an early contender for goal of the tournament a minute before the hour mark, as he sent a stunning 20-yard drive into the top corner.

Things went from bad to worse for Guinea in the 70th minute when Mohammad Sharifi made it 2-0 from the penalty spot, following a reckless challenge by Cherif Camara that also saw the defender sent off for a second bookable offence.

A mistake from opposition keeper Ibrahim Sylla then gifted their third goal through Saeid Karimi in the final minute, although to the Guineans’ credit, they never stopped trying and grabbed an injury-time consolation via a Fandje Toure effort.

The result sees the Iranians move top of Group C and they are currently ahead of Germany on goal difference, after the European giants defeated Costa Rica earlier on Saturday.

There was no such joy for DPR Korea in Group D as they were beaten 1-0 by debutants Niger at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with the only goal of the game coming from Salim Abdourahmane in the 59th minute.

Finally, the evening’s final match saw Lincoln and Paulinho find the target to help Brazil come from behind and beat Spain 2-1.

