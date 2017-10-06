U-17 World Cup: India handed opening defeat by US

Hosts India fell to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of United States in their opening Group A match at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup on Friday.

Josh Sargent opened the scoring for the Americans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the half-hour mark, converting a penalty after he had been fouled by Jitendra Singh.

Their lead was doubled six minutes after the restart courtesy of a deflected effort from Chris Durkin, before Andrew Carleton added a third six minutes from time to seal a convincing victory.

The result sees United States climb to the top of Group A ahead of Ghana, who beat Colombia 1-0 earlier in the day courtesy of a Sadiq Ibrahim strike.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Paraguay claimed first spot with a thrilling 3-2 triumph over Mali at the DY Patil Stadium.

Goals from Antonio Galeano and Leonardo Sanchez Cohener inside the opening 17 minutes initially put the Paraguayans firmly in control of proceedings.

However, Hadji Drame pulled one back for Mali in the 20th minute before Lassana Ndiaye netted the equaliser 14 minutes later.

But, in the end, Paraguay kept their nerve and went on to claim the win when Alan Francisco Rodriguez made no mistake in netting from the spot after the Malians had been penalised for handball inside the box.

The other Group B match saw Max Mata strike in the second half to cancel out Ahmed Kutucu’s 18th-minute opener, earning New Zealand a 1-1 draw against Turkey.

Nonetheless, the evening ended on a sour note for the Kiwis after Mata got sent off for a second bookable offence deep into injury-time.

Photo credit: All India Football Federation