Star Trek: The ASEAN footballers edition

In a galaxy far far away, FOX Sports Asia imagines what things will be like if our top Asian footballers swapped their jerseys for Star Trek’s Starfleet colours.

If you are a big Trekkie, then there is no doubt that you will have already caught the new Star Trek: Discovery TV series.

Even if you are not a sci-fi fan, you will appreciate the fact that finally we have an Asian Captain on the iconic franchise. Hell yeah, Michelle Yeoh represent!

In the spirit of such a cultural landmark (#asianpride y’all), we put on our imagination into overdrive and boldly wonder which Asian footballers will be on board our very own USS Shenzhou.

Captain on the bridge!

Captain

Attributes: Assertive, foresight, vocal

Player name: Hassan Sunny

Nationality: Singapore

Club: Home United

Why?:

The best goalkeepers command their penalty box with an air of authority and there are few better in Southeast Asia than Hassan Sunny, which is why he gets the nod as skipper of the USS Shenzhou.

The 33-year-old has spent his entire career organising his defence and barking orders when things go awry, and also has excellent foresight when it comes to sensing danger before it occurs.

First Officer

Attributes: Analytical, organised, selfless

Player name: Phil Younghusband

Nationality: Philippines

Club: Davao Aguilas

Why?:

Phil Younghusband may be the all-time leading scorer for Philippines but that did not stop him from fulfilling a holding midfield role when it was thrust open him by coach Thomas Dooley.

He has since been reinstated in attack, but continues to lead by example and always puts the team before himself, which makes him the perfect choice for First Officer.

Tactical Officer

Attributes: Calm under fire, quick thinking, observant

Player name: Chanathip Songkrasin

Nationality: Thailand

Club: Consadole Sapporo

Why?:

When you think about attacking firepower, the first one that comes to mind is Chanathip Songkrasin. Blessed with blistering pace, excellent close control and a deadly delivery, the Thai playmaker has a whole arsenal of weapons to destroy any defence.

Chanathip has already conquered Southeast Asia and has set sights on Asia and then the world. Who knows? The galaxy could be next in his sights.

Helm Officer/Pilot

Attributes: Speed freak, excellent psychomotor skills, adrenaline junkie

Player name: Andik Vermansyah

Nationality: Indonesia

Club: Selangor

Why?:

Need for speed? Look no further than Andik Vermansyah. There is no one faster when it comes to straight-line acceleration, but the Selangor wing wizard is equally nimble getting out of a tight corner.

Whether it be shooting from Vulcan to Krios Prime or negotiating his way through an asteroid field, Andik is your guy.

Engineering Officer

Attributes: Detail orientated, smarts, vision (ability to see the big picture)

Player name: Luong Xuan Truong

Nationality: Vietnam

Club: Gangwon FC (Korea Republic)

Why?:

Every starship needs an Engineering Officer that has the ability to see the big picture and Luong Xuan Truong ticks all the boxes. He may not appear the most imposing of presences in the engine room but he just quietly gets the job done every single time.

Technically and tactically sound, we’ll be counting on Xuan Truong to fix any problems the USS Shenzhou runs into.

Medical Officer

Attributes: Empathy, compassionate, conviction

Player name: Aidil Zafuan

Nationality: Malaysia

Club: Johor Darul Ta’zim

Why?:

We needed someone with empathy and compassion to fill the role of Medical Officer, and it wasn’t difficult to settle on Aidil Zafuan.

Arguably Malaysia’s best centre-back for the past decade, Aidil has made a living of coming to his team-mates’ rescue and is someone you can count on to keep calm but deliver with conviction in a tense situation.

Science Officer

Attributes: Logical, meticulous, curious

Player name: Thierry Chantha Bin

Nationality: Cambodia

Club: Electricite du Cambodge (on loan from Krabi FC)

Why?:

Defensive midfielders are often overlooked when it comes to receiving recogntion but, in this case, these anchormen were made for a Science Officer. Cambodia’s Thierry Chantha Bin is meticulous with his distribution, but also looks to probe in the right moment but never takes unnecessary risks.

Logical but curious at the same time, the Cambodian national team captain is fully worthy of a place on this ship.